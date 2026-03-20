World Happiness Day: Use Digital Spaces To Promote Kindness, Encouragement – Oluremi Tinubu

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has called on the people to use digital spaces to promote kindness and encouragement as they celebrate World Happiness Day.

The wife of the President, in her comments, wrote: “Today, on International Day of Happiness 2026, with the theme, ‘Caring and Sharing, ‘ reminds us that happiness is not only a personal pursuit, but a shared responsibility.

In a world increasingly connected by social media, we must ensure that our digital spaces promote kindness, encouragement, and positive engagement rather than division or despair.

“Let us use our voices, both online and offline, to uplift, inspire, and unite. Let us teach our children that happiness grows when it is shared.

“And we must all continue to foster a Nigeria where empathy, compassion, and the responsible use of social media guide our path forward.

When we care for one another, we all thrive! Happy International Day of Happiness.”