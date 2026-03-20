New Telegraph

March 20, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top Stories
  3. World Happiness Day:…

World Happiness Day: Use Digital Spaces To Promote Kindness, Encouragement – Oluremi Tinubu

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has called on the people to use digital spaces to promote kindness and encouragement as they celebrate World Happiness Day.

The wife of the President, in her comments, wrote: “Today, on International Day of Happiness 2026, with the theme, ‘Caring and Sharing, ‘ reminds us that happiness is not only a personal pursuit, but a shared responsibility.

In a world increasingly connected by social media, we must ensure that our digital spaces promote kindness, encouragement, and positive engagement rather than division or despair.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

“Let us use our voices, both online and offline, to uplift, inspire, and unite. Let us teach our children that happiness grows when it is shared.

“And we must all continue to foster a Nigeria where empathy, compassion, and the responsible use of social media guide our path forward.

When we care for one another, we all thrive! Happy International Day of Happiness.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

2027 Polls: Professional Excellence Non-Negotiable – INEC
Read Next

Eid-el-Fitr: NUJ FCT Chairman Urges Unity, Compassion Among Nigerians