World Gorilla Day: Wild Africa Calls For Protection Of Cross River Gorillas

Wildlife conservation group, Wild Africa, has urged Nigerians to protect the country’s last 100 Cross River gorillas collectively by supporting ongoing efforts to safeguard their populations and habitat, as well as reducing demand for commercial bushmeat that threatens them.

Wild Africa in a statement by Nigeria Representative, Festus Iyorah, said: “We must act now to protect each and every one of Nigeria’s last Cross River gorillas. The gorillas are part of our national heritage.

Let us all come together to protect them, and ensure that this remarkable species continues to thrive in our country for future generations.”

The Cross River gorilla lives in the mountainous region between Nigeria and Cameroon, and it’s the most endangered ape species, according to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

It is estimated that fewer than 300 Cross River gorillas remain in the wild globally, making them the most endangered and elusive primates on Earth.