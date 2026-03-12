World Glaucoma Week: Experts Call For Concerted Effort Against Blindness

An ophthalmologist and immediate past Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, Dr. Abali Chuku, has called for a concerted effort in the fight against glaucoma-related blindness, saying the condition should be treated as everyone’s concern.

Speaking as chairman of the Abia State 2026 World Glaucoma Week Symposium in Umuahia, organised by the Abia State Eye Health Management Bureau, Dr. Chuku said the global prevalence rate of glaucoma is 4.03 per cent, lamenting that about 94 per cent of victims are unaware they have the disease until it becomes irreversible. He added that about 80 million people worldwide are living with glaucoma.

Dr. Chuku called for aggressive management of the disease through health education, early diagnosis and prompt treatment. He commended the Abia State Government’s efforts in healthcare delivery and urged participants to contribute actively and learn ways to be part of a glaucoma-free world.

Also speaking, the keynote speaker, a Professor of Public Health Epidemiology at the University of Calabar, Prof. Bernardine Nsa Ekpeyong, called for early diagnosis and treatment as the most effective way to prevent glaucoma-related blindness, noting that the damage caused by the disease is irreversible.

She described glaucoma as the “silent thief of sight” and warned against patronising quacks and traditional medicine. According to her, risk factors include age, family history, diabetes and certain cultural beliefs, among others. She advised regular eye checks and the proper use of prescribed eye drops.

The Abia State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Uche, said during the panel discussion that the state government had outlawed quackery and couching, urging residents to patronise health centres equipped with drugs and modern medical facilities provided through deliberate government policy.

He said every ward in the state has a health centre, while tertiary health institutions have been established in the three senatorial zones to ensure that the people of Abia remain healthy.

Uche also noted that the South-East has the highest prevalence of glaucoma in the country, underscoring the importance of routine eye examinations. He added that the governor has demonstrated commitment to the health sector and disclosed that the state has introduced digital platform medical services in addition to other reforms in the sector.

“This is the best time to come together to fight this terrible disease,” Prof. Uche said, calling on all segments of society to join the fight against blindness.

Earlier, the Administrator of the Abia State Eye Health Management Bureau, Dr. Betty Emeka-Obasi, identified illiteracy and quackery as major challenges in the fight against blindness, lamenting their far-reaching social and economic implications.

She disclosed that in 2024, there were 6,381 confirmed cases of glaucoma in Abia State and applauded the foresight of Governor Alex Otti, who signed an executive order in July 2024 mandating that no resident of the state should lose their sight due to preventable causes.

According to her, the bureau has so far treated over 20,000 patients, conducted more than 30,000 outreach programmes and performed over 2,000 eye surgeries.

Emeka-Obasi stressed that tackling glaucoma requires the collective effort of government, traditional institutions, professionals and faith-based organisations.