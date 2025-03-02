World Football Summit opens discussion with Nigeria in Pa

Share

World Football Summit, a global stakeholder in football, has launched a strategic partnership with Nigeria to advance the development of the sports in the West African region. Both parties initiated the partnership after the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports, Hon. Adeyinka Adeboye, was received by the ambassador of World Football Summit to Nigeria, H.E Prince Fred Akhigbe in Paris, the French capital city.

Wednesday’s meeting was the first official meeting between both parties after they met at the Nigeria-France Sports Awards back in October in Paris. Discussions were centered around driving investment into Nigeria football community and creating opportunities for growth within the country’s football ecosystem. Hon. Adeboye noted the federal government’s drive to enhance football business in Nigeria through its grassroots development plans championed by the National Sports Commission. “President Tinubu is a sports loving person and part of his policies is to make sports a driver of job creation and also boost the country’s economy,” he said.

“Nigeria is unarguably a country with a rich football heritage with a passionate fan base so it is indeed a thoughtful collaboration for us to better our potential as an emerging market in sports business.“ Meanwhile, ambassador Akhigbe outlined various connections and resources available through the World Football Summit that could be beneficial for football stakeholders at all levels in the country. The renowned football agent assured that the World Football Summit facilitates knowledge transfer with insights through expert-led panels and workshops, and it also boosts of cutting-edge tools in sports data, player scouting, training and integration of e-sports.

