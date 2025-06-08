World Food Safety Day: Take Junk Off Our Plates – CAPPA

Share

In commemoration of World Food Safety Day 2025, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has urged the federal and state governments to adopt policies that promote healthy, indigenous diets while curbing the widespread consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs), which are fueling Nigeria’s growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

In a statement issued to mark the day, CAPPA warned that UPFs—typically high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats, and low in essential nutrients—along with other junk foods, including sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs), are rapidly displacing traditional, nutritious diets, undermining food safety, security, and public health.

The NGO called for the urgent implementation of measures such as Front-of-Pack Warning Labelling (FOPWL), enforceable sodium targets in processed foods, a more effective SSB tax, and the development of a Nutrient Profile Model (NPM) to combat the rising tide of diet-related NCDs.

“Ultra-processed foods are a threat to Nigeria’s food safety, security, and sovereignty,” said Akinbode Oluwafemi, Executive Director of CAPPA.

“Restricting their consumption, especially among children, is a proactive step toward better health and well-being.”

The group expressed concern that junk foods, including instant noodles and sugary drinks, have become the most accessible meals for millions, including internally displaced persons (IDPs) and vulnerable households, and are now common in schools and homes nationwide.

“This growing normalisation of junk food comes at a steep cost,” said Oluwafemi. “Our once-nutritious indigenous meals, which protected us from so-called ‘foreign diseases’ like cancer, are disappearing from our tables. The crops used to prepare them are becoming endangered due to our increasing preference for exotic, ultra-processed alternatives.”

A 2024 report by the Biodiversity Education and Resource Centre, in collaboration with Heinrich Böll Stiftung Nigeria, highlighted several traditional foods at risk, including tropical almond, black velvet tamarind, ‘oha’ leaf, African yam bean, and bambara groundnut.

Worsening the crisis, CAPPA’s recent investigation across seven states—documented in its report Junk on Our Plates—revealed that food and beverage companies are aggressively targeting children and young adults with unhealthy products, often falsely marketed as “natural” or “nutritious.”

Oluwafemi condemned this “dangerous, greed-driven” marketing practice, pointing to the absence of effective regulations, FOPWL, and a meaningful SSB tax as major enablers. These lapses, he said, deprive Nigerians of the ability to make informed food choices and expose them to preventable illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

“Front-of-Pack Warning Labels offer consumers simple, clear information about the nutritional content of packaged foods,” he explained. “The World Health Organisation (WHO) has long endorsed FOPWL as one of the most cost-effective strategies for preventing diet-related NCDs.”

He also emphasized the need to raise the current SSB tax from ₦10 to at least ₦130 per litre, citing strong evidence of its effectiveness in reducing obesity and other health conditions, as well as in generating revenue for public health initiatives.

CAPPA stressed that combining these reforms is essential for safeguarding food safety and improving national health outcomes.

“World Food Safety Day 2025, with its theme ‘Food Safety: Science in Action’, reminds us that food is not only central to reducing disease and saving lives, but also a matter of equity and social justice,” Oluwafemi said. “Given its deep connection to our lives and livelihoods, food must be at the core of Nigeria’s public health and development agenda.”

