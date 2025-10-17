World Food Day: Rice Farmers, Millers Scale Up ‘Eat-Nigerian-Rice’ Campaign

A group of Nigerian Rice farmers and Millers have vowed to reinvigorate the ongoing “ Eat-Nigerian-Rice campaign”, said to have been designed to end capital flight through the import of foreign rice.

This was even as the group called on the Federal Government to quickly end the import waiver granted to those importing foreign rice into the country.

One of the leaders of the group, Peter Dama, National Chairman, Competitive African Rice Forum for Sustainable Development. who spoke during the road show organised to mark this World Food Day, in Abuja, said that local rice producers have adopted technologies that give it a competitive edge.

Dama said that the “ Eat-Nigerian-Rice Campaign”, a project commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development ( BMZ) and implemented by GIZ, should be supported by all stakeholders in order to achieve sustainable food security in Nigeria.

He noted that Nigerian rice farmers and millers have shown resilience over the years in contributing to the economic growth, but need to be supported by all stakeholders.

According to him, there were a number of challenges that have hindered their progress, like the nationwide insecurity, climate change and shortage of farming inputs.

He called on the government at various levels in the country to increase intervention and subsidies to rice farmers and millers.

He said, “ Insecurity, high cost of production, and at the same time, climate change. You know, it has been affecting us. And we have been talking to the government, asking them to look into those sectors.

“ We believe that when we begin to talk and begin to appeal to the government, these things will be provided so that our people will be able to produce. And every one of you will be able to, you know, offtake or buy. Because today, if I tell you, you may not have the purchasing power”.