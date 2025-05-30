World Environmental Day: Buzz Bants Africa To Launch TrashToArt Campaign

Share

In commemoration of World Environment Day 2025, youth-led communication and project management company, Buzz and Bants Africa is set to launch a creative environmental campaign titled TrashToArt, aimed at combating plastic pollution through artistic expression and community action.

The event, scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 5, 2025, from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM at Shomolu, Lagos, will kick off with a community plastic clean-up and conclude with an inspiring art exhibition.

The showcase will feature original pieces created by ND students from the Art Department of Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), made from over 70% recycled plastic materials.

The campaign aligns with this year’s global theme, #EndingPlasticPollution, and aims to spotlight creative approaches to sustainability.

“TrashToArt is not just a campaign , it’s our bold response to a global crisis. We are combining environmental action with creative expression to engage young people, elevate sustainability, and bring the World Environment Day theme to life in our local communities,” said Rashidat Raji, PR Associate at Buzz and Bants Africa and spokesperson for the campaign.

She added: “The project, which began on May 27 with student registrations and art creation workshops, culminates on June 5 with the unveiling of finished works. The campaign also includes collaboration with community leaders in Shomolu and support from the Yabatech Art Department, reinforcing the role of educational and grassroots institutions in climate action.

“TrashToArt is set to serve as a leading example of how local initiatives can creatively address global issues. As one of Nigeria’s contributions to this year’s World Environment Day, the campaign is positioned to highlight the powerful intersection between environmental advocacy, artistic expression, and grassroots participation.”

