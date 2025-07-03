World Environment Day: Union Bank Hosts Symposium, Donates School Recycling Bins

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, a leading advocate for environmental sustainability and ESG in Africa, marked World Environment Day 2025 by partnering with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) to host a high-impact symposium themed “Ending Plastic Pollution” at the Lekki Conservation Centre, Lagos.

According to a press release, the event brought together corporate leaders, environmental experts, and stakeholders to address the urgent challenge of plastic pollution and champion innovative solutions for a cleaner future.

Speaking at the event, Union Bank’s Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Olufunmilola Aluko, said: “At Union Bank, sustainability goes beyond banking.

We are dedicated to empowering communities with knowledge and resources, like recycling initiatives to tackle plastic pollution and rejuvenate our environment.”

The statement also said that in line with this commitment, Union Bank extended its impact through an educational outreach in Lagos secondary schools, donating recycling bins and raising awareness about environmental preservation among young Nigerians.

“These efforts are part of the bank’s broader UnionCares platform, which drives impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives across Nigeria.

The bank remains steadfast in promoting ethical business practices, social responsibility, and sustainable community development,” the statement added.