World Energy Day: Stakeholders Reiterate Importance Of Inclusive Energy

Stakeholders in the energy sector have reiterated the importance of ensuring an inclusive, energised Nigeria. They spoke at an event to commemorate the 2023 World Energy Day organised by the Nigerian Association of Energy Economics yesterday in Abuja. The event, which the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) sponsored, has as its theme: ” Energising Nigeria’s Future: Bridging Energy Aspirations and Realities.”

The stakeholders, who though, acknowledged government’s efforts targeted toward energy transition, said a lot more still needed to be done. Welcoming participants, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, President of the Nigerian Association of Energy Economics, reiterated the need for energised Nigerian youths. According to her, the majority of Nigeria’s population is the youth.

Therefore, the youth need to be included to help drive the nation’s economy. Omorogbe said an excellent energy mix was essential if we were talking about energising the whole of Nigeria. She said that based on the event’s theme, you could not aspire and succeed unless you dealt with present-day realities. ”And the present-day reality is that half of Nigeria does not have any electricity at all.

”We have a poor system when it comes to downstream products. We are a significant producer and a major downstream importer. ”If you now go into clean cook- ing, you will find that only about 20 percent of Nigeria is utilising clean cooking fuel,” she said.

According to the President, what this means is that there is a significant deficit, but excitingly, if you are a business person, there are great opportunities for you. She said as government officials, it was an opportunity to make Nigeria great by creating an enabling environment for Nigeria in all these areas.