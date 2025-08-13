World Elephant Day: Wild Africa Seeks End To Human-Elephant Conflict

As the world marks World Elephant Day, wildlife conservation organisation, Wild Africa, urges Nigeria to intensify efforts to protect its dwindling elephant population by mitigating rising human-elephant conflicts which often leads to crop raiding, injuries, and fatalities on both sides.

Wild Africa in a statement said Nigeria’s new National Elephant Action Plan (NEAP) identifies human–elephant conflict, particularly crop raiding, as the most significant threat to the remaining elephants in the country. West Africa Representative for Wild Africa, Dr. Mark Ofua, said: “In July, headlines and videos across Nigerian media told the tragic story of a farmer who was killed by an elephant in Ogun State.

“As reports of human– elephant conflict appear more frequently in the media, conservationists warn these encounters are likely to rise. “Habitat destruction is driving elephants into closer contact, and sometimes conflict, with people who may retaliate over damaged crops or property. “The recent event in Ogun state is a reminder that protecting elephants also means protecting people.