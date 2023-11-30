World Disability Day: Foundation Eulogises President, First Lady, Sanwo-Olu

…appeals for more inclusion in governance

As the world awaits the day set aside for the celebration of physically challenged people globally, a non-governmental organisation has commended the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for their commitment and contribution towards the welfare of people living with disabilities.

Comrade Kehinde Oshilaja, the Coordinator, of Kehinde Oshilaja Foundation for People Living with Disabilities in Nigeria, lauded the trio at a pre-event on the commemoration of 2023 World Disability Day, themed: A Day For All As An Organisation: Championing The Course Of People Living With Disabilities In Nigeria” held at their headquarters in Ebute-Metta, Lagos on Thursday.

Oshilaja, on behalf of the special people, appreciated First Lady, Senator Tinubu for her “unshaken love and continuous support for people living with disabilities, more importantly on her Renewed Hope Initiative, which had been tailored towards making all and sundry including women, children, market men, and women enjoy the dividends of democracy, while also praying for the success of the President.

‘We love you, Mama. Our prayer is that you and your husband succeed”, he said.

Oshilaja also commended Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, for their support and contribution to the education and welfare of people with disabilities in general.

While praising Governor Sanwo-Olu for his support and kindness to members, Oshilaja appealed for more inclusiveness at all levels of government. This, he said, will ensure that “all that concerns physically challenged members would be pre-captured” for budgetary considerations, to “directly cater for all that concerns all people living with disabilities.