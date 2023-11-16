World Diabetes Day: NGO Tests 200 For Diabetes In Nasarawa

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Ahmed Bola Oduleye Foundation in partnership with the Nasarawa State Ministry of Health and the Primary Healthcare Development Agency has screened 200 persons for diabetes in Adogi Community of Lafia Local Government Area ( LGA) of Nasarawa State in commemoration of this year’s World Diabetes Day.

The organisation also carried out free blood pressure checks and supplied medications to treat patients with excessive blood pressure and diabetes during the exercise.

Speaking yesterday at the event, the Programme Officer of the Foundation, Olanrewaju Kefayat Oyindamola stressed the need to raise awareness about diabetes, its prevention, and management for treatment.

He said that the screening exercise was part of the foundation’s commitment to providing humanitarian support to vulnerable people, especially the elderly, women and children.

She disclosed that a total of 200 people were screened for diabetes and high blood pressure and those living with diabetes were given medication to improve their health condition.

According to her, diabetes is a chronic condition that can lead to severe health complications but can be prevented through lifestyle choices and early detection.

“Diabetes is a global health challenge that knows no borders, and it demands our collective attention and action.

” In 2023, the campaign focuses on the importance of knowing your risk of type diabetes to help delay or prevent the condition and highlighting the impact of diabetes-related complications and the importance of having access to the right information and care to ensure timely treatment and management.

“We must commit to supporting initiatives that promote healthier living, increase access to diabetes screenings, and provide better care for those living with diabetes,” she said.

The Programme officer lauded the state government for its dedication to healthcare delivery, urging communities, healthcare professionals, and government officials at all levels to collaborate in the battle against the illness.

Also speaking, the Head, of Gender, School Health Services and Elderly Care, Nasarawa State Ministry of Health, Mrs Esther Yonah said the outreach was aimed at empowering beneficiaries to know their health status to be able to live a healthy life.

Yonah said “The foundation in collaboration with the state government has enlightened people on how to take their health seriously and the people are happy that this exercise has come to them.

” This awareness would encourage them to take responsibility for their health and access medical facilities more often to access health care services,” she said.

Nasarawa state commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Ibrahim Angbolo, represented by the Assistant Director of the Ministry, Malam Shehu Ibrahim said the state government was committed to improving the quality of health care delivery in the state.

Angbolo said the present administration under Governor Abdullahi Sule has invested hugely in the health sector and was collaborating with non-governmental organisations to provide quality health services to its citizens.

He, therefore commended ABOC Foundation for the intervention and pledged its continued support to the organisation for the interest of citizens of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Chief of Adogi Community ( Sarkin Adogi) Mallam Idris Omaku, appreciated the foundation for the intervention, saying it would go a long way in improving the health condition of the community.