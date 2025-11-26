World Diabetes Day: Medical Fiesta For Underprivileged, Others In Ondo Communities

The 2025 World Diabetes Day may have passed, but residents of Bolorunduro, Owena and neighbouring villages in Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State are still celebrating the free medical services delivered to them by the Medical Aid and Advocacy for the Vulnerable Foundation (MAAVF).

The youth-led Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) marked this year’s commemoration with a large-scale diabetes awareness, screening, and treatment outreach that brought hundreds of villagers to the Bolorunduro Civic Centre.

MAAVF founded three years ago by then 18-year-old Dr. Modesire Akinbogun and her co-founder, Mofeoluwa Akinbogun—now a medical student at the University of Wisconsin, USA — has rapidly grown into a national force for rural healthcare access.

With over 10 previous outreaches and more than 3,000 beneficiaries, the organisation continues to focus on underserved communities where medical facilities and personnel remain scarce.

WDD outreach

Speaking at the event, MAAVF President, Dr. Modesire Akinbogun, now 21, explained that the World Diabetes Day outreach was designed to address early detection and improve long-term disease management. “We are here today to commemorate World Diabetes Day with a free medical outreach for the community.

Our focus is diabetes awareness and early detection, so we’re offering free screening, a health talk, free consultations and medications at no cost,” she said. Beyond the one-day exercise, she stressed that follow-up is now a central feature of MAAVF’s work. “This isn’t just a one-day programme. We’ve seen that one of the biggest gaps is proper follow-up. We will be selecting patients with significantly elevated blood sugar for continued care.

We will cover their medications for at least six months, along with their tests and everything required to lower their blood sugar and reduce their risk of complications.” She added that the foundation relies heavily on donors — particularly her parents, Prof. Tolulope and Dr. (Mrs.) Olubukola Akinbogun — and other partners willing to support rural health interventions.

Lessons from last year’s outreach

Dr. Akinbogun noted that MAAVF held a similar programme in 2024, during which many villagers were found to have extremely high blood sugar without knowing so.

“We met people who already knew they had high blood sugar but couldn’t afford their medications,” she said. “We supported about five people by covering their medications for a month. Sadly, when we returned for follow-up, one of them had passed away due to diabetes-related complications. That experience shaped our approach and inspired this year’s more intentional, long-term programme.”

Partnering students as health ambassadors

A unique component of this year’s outreach was the engagement of secondary school students across Ondo East LGA. They received lectures on diabetes causes, prevention, and early detection—and were encouraged to serve as “change agents” within their communities. According to Dr. Akinbogun: “They are in daily contact with elderly members of the community.

That puts them in a unique position to say, ‘Mom, reduce your sugar intake,’ or ‘please visit the hospital for early detection.’ Early detection significantlyimproves long-term outcomes.” To inspire academic ambition, MAAVF also conducted a motivational session for the students, reinforced by the Area Education Officer, Mrs. Tola Adeniyi.

A quiz competition followed the health talk, while Dr. Akinbogun announced an essay competition with prizes of N150, 000, N100, 000 and N75, 000. “We want them to think ambitiously, irrespective of their background. Many students do not register for UTME or complete SS3. Our goal is to challenge this mindset,” she said.

This year’s outreach targeted 400– 500 people, up from 250 at the last programme. Dr. Akinbogun said Bolorunduro was strategically chosen because it links several communities, including Fagbo, Owena and Kajola. “We will continue with follow-up programmes in various schools and communities to ensure that no one is left out and that our impact is sustained,” she added.

A father’s pride/call to give back

Father of the co-founders, Prof. Tolulope Akinbogun, expressed pride in the initiative and emphasised the importance of reconnecting young Nigerians in the diaspora or urban centres with their roots. “I have two children in the medical field…They have a foundation, and we support them so much. Although this is my local government, we are here to give back. Charity begins at home,” he said.

Referencing Nigeria’s ongoing “Japa syndrome,” he added: “I want to integrate my children into the traditional Nigerian society so they know our culture before they leave. In Africa, we are our brothers’ keepers.” Prof. Akinbogun also lamented low educational aspirations among local students.

“Less than 10 per cent of the students here take UTME annually. That’s not a good story. So, we are here to encourage them to develop aspirations for a great future.” He noted that his family also runs the Professor Akinbogun and Dr. (Mrs.) Olubukola Educational Foundation, dedicated to supporting vulnerable students. “Ignorance is a big disease. People die for trivial reasons because they lack knowledge,” he said.

LGA commends MAAVF

Fola Joshua Ogunduyilemi, Chairman of Ondo East Local Government, praised the outreach as “laudable and worthwhile.” “This is how to reach the underprivileged—those who ordinarily cannot access medicare. We appreciate this good project,” he said. The Chairman pledged that the LGA would support patients with critical conditions once MAAVF’s six-month follow-up cycle ends.

“Where they stop, we will take it up. This report will go to Mr. Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, so he can see what a private organisation is doing to support government efforts,” he added. He also highlighted ongoing gaps in rural healthcare infrastructure and promised to make recommendations to the governor to address communities still lacking health facilities.

Experts decry impact of ‘Japa’ on healthcare

A former Vice Chancellor of the Olusegun Agagu University, Professor Chief Sunday Robert Ogunduile, also praised the outreach. “When I saw the crowd, I believed it was going to be a huge success. I’m very proud of them and the community will have a good story to tell,” he said.

Ogunduile urged the government at all levels to confront the challenges created by medical brain drain. “In hospitals where we used to have about 20 doctors, you can hardly find one today—and that one is overstretched. The Nigerian economy has to improve so that those going abroad will stay to address community problems.”

Beneficiaries grateful for services

Several beneficiaries described the outreach as lifesaving. Some discovered they were diabetic for the first time, while others who already knew their status received medications they could not afford. Many elderly residents left with free drugs, medical consumables, and follow-up appointments. Through initiatives like this, MAAVF continues to demonstrate how youth-led volunteerism can transform communities.

By combining health education, screening, treatment and youth empowerment, Dr. Modesire and her team are building a healthier, more informed and more ambitious generation. According to the team, meaningful change begins when passion, purpose and consistent action come together— and no community is too remote to deserve quality healthcare.