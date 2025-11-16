World Diabetes Day: MAAVF Conducts Free Medical Outreach In Ondo

The Medical Aid and Advocacy for the Vulnerable Foundation (MAAVF) provided free medical outreach to hundreds of residents in Bolorunduro and surrounding communities in Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State as part of activities marking World Diabetes Day.

Residents from Bolorunduro, Bagbo, Owena, Kajola, and neighbouring communities thronged the Civic Centre of the local government headquarters for screenings, consultations, and medications.

The outreach offered free screening, consultations, referrals, and sponsorship of critical patients, as well as provision of medications to students, the elderly, and vulnerable individuals.

Dr. Modesire Akinbogun, co-founder of MAAVF, said the foundation is determined to curb rising diabetes-related deaths in rural communities. She revealed that during the five-day outreach, two patients with dangerously high blood sugar levels would receive full treatment for at least six months.

“This outreach is not a one-off. We will pay for their tests, drugs, and follow-ups. We don’t want preventable deaths anymore,” she said.

Dr. Akinbogun added that the programme, funded by donors and family supporters, cost millions of naira, covering drugs, logistics, and refreshments. She recalled that last year’s outreach uncovered alarming cases, including a beneficiary who later died from complications.

The foundation also engaged students from nearby schools, warning that many were dropping out due to poverty and lack of motivation.

“Some don’t even take JAMB or finish SS3. We want them to think big and not be limited by their background,” Dr. Akinbogun noted.

Her father, Prof. Tolulope Akinbogun, who attended the event, said bringing the initiative to Ondo East was intentional.

“Charity begins at home. I want my children grounded in our culture before they travel abroad. Ignorance is a disease. People die because they lack knowledge. That is why advocacy matters,” he said.

Hon. Joshua Ogunduyilemi, Executive Chairman of Ondo East Local Government, praised the initiative as “a true humanitarian rescue,” noting that many residents cannot afford basic healthcare.

“Where the foundation stops, the local government will take it up,” he said, adding that a report of the outreach would be presented to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Ogunduyilemi also highlighted improvements in local health centres under the current administration, including renovations, drug restocking, and new facilities.

Former Vice Chancellor of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Prof. Sunday Ogunduyile, initially sceptical about the programme, expressed admiration after seeing the turnout:

“The crowd convinced me. This is a huge success. ‘Japa syndrome’ continues to cripple the health sector. Hospitals where 20 doctors once worked now struggle with one. That doctor is overstretched.”

Health practitioner and partner Mariam Waziri added that many residents were taking blood sugar tests for the first time.

“That is unacceptable. Governments must prioritise rural healthcare,” she said.