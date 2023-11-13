World Diabetes Day: Lagos NMA Advocates Insurance Protection For Diabetics

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has advocated adequate insurance protection for diabetics while lamenting the delay in care service provision for diabetes-related complications.

An Associate Professor of Public Health, Dr. Alero Ann Roberts made the call during a webinar organised by the NMA to mark the World Diabetes Day (WDD), marked on November 14.

Roberts who spoke on the ‘Diabetes-Burden, Public Health Implication & Barriers to Accessing Diabetes Care,’ decried the inadequate healthcare workforce in the country, highlighting the need for more recruitment of “nurses, podiatrists, physiotherapists, dietitians, community health officers, and health educators,” adding that there is an urgent need for continuous diabetes education and training.

Similarly, she highlighted some strategies to address diabetes including public awareness campaigns, healthcare infrastructural development, cultural sensitivity, and community involvement while emphasising the need for financial support and insurance for the protection of diabetes patients.

The event was organised by the NMA, Lagos State Chapter in collaboration with the Committee on Public Health has notable public health practitioners as keynote speakers.

While disclosing the death toll related to diabetes compared to other communicable diseases, Prof. Olufemi Fasanmade who is also a Professor of Medicine and an Endocrinologist used the 2015 report by Novo Nordisk, revealing that over four million adults died from diabetes-related complications, more than the one million five hundred estimated adults that died from HIV/AIDS-related complications, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) 2013 report.

Roberts also advocated for adequate training for the healthcare workforce as part of the strategies to overcome this challenge, adding that health practitioners need to follow up on government policies and regulations. Roberts also called for intersectoral collaboration between health, education, and social services.

“Everybody must have personal health insurance; we have had appeals on various platforms of people complaining of emergency sessions and high cost of diabetes management, lack of insurance coverage, and out-of-pocket expenses, it is a must we break out of this culture.”

“Diabetes cheats on its patients. When the patient loses their health, the family loses its wealth. There is evidently poor healthcare literacy and I feel lifestyle change needs to be undertaken.

“Less than a third of our patients are treated to target, with less than 20 per cent on any form of insulin. Less than one per cent are on insulin pumps or are on multiple daily insulin injections.

“We need to leverage all kinds of media such as traditional, Online, and social media platforms to enlighten the people about these health challenges and how to overcome the barriers.”–