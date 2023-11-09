World Cup-winning Eaglets Beg Cross River Gov To Honour House Gift Pledge

Coach Manu Garba is seeking the intervention of Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu as well as the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, to ensure that house gifts expressly pledged to players and officials of the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning team by the then state’s Governor, Senator Liyel Imoke, are finally honoured.

It is almost 10 years exactly when Senator Imoke, during a reception inside the state’s council chamber in Calabar on Friday, November 15, 2013, promised house gifts to the 21 players and 10 officials of the victorious team for doing the country proud in the United Arab Emirates.

Garba said it is shocking that the pledge made by Senator Imoke in 2013 on behalf of the government and people of Cross River State has yet to materialize.

“Of course, we were all excited when Senator Liyel Imoke made the pronouncement at the Government House in Calabar when he hosted us for winning the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2013, but this is 2023, and ten years after the pledge, we are yet to be given the houses as promised,” Garba said, adding that efforts made during the tenure of Imoke’s successor, Professor Ben Ayade, bore no fruitful results either.