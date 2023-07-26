World Cup: Tinubu Charges Super Falcons To Seek Victory At FIFA Women’s Tournament

President Bola Tinubu has urged the senior female national football team, Super Falcons to be worthy ambassadors of Nigeria as they prepare to face Australia in their second group match at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.

In a goodwill message sent to the team, Tinubu extended best wishes to the Super Falcons and charged them to continue to exemplify Nigeria’s spirit of determination and excellence both on and off the pitch.

Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, who conveyed Tinubu’s best wishes said the President firmly believes that the upcoming match on Thursday will be a thrilling encounter that will culminate in victory for the Nigerian team.

According to Alake, the President, like other football-loving Nigerians, takes immense pride in the Super Falcons’ impressive performance in the opening match against Canada, a formidable opponent and the reigning Olympic Champion.

Tinubu acknowledged the Super Falcons’ remarkable achievements as a dominant force in women’s football in Africa and expressed confidence that the blending of new talents with seasoned veterans will propel Nigeria’s success in women’s football to even greater heights in this tournament.

He assured the players and the coaching crew of the enthusiastic support of all Nigerians.