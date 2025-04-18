World Cup Ticket Still Possible For Eagles – Olofinjana

Share

Former Super Eagles star, Seyi Olofinjana, believes Nigeria still has a chance to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite their precarious situation in Group C of the campaign.

After six matches in the qualifiers, South Africa are leading Group C with 13 points, while Nigeria is in fourth place with only 7 points.

With just four matches left, the Super Eagles have a herculean task to catch up. Still, Olofinjana, who played 48 times for Nige ria, says there is hope. “It’s not impossible to qualify for the World Cup.

Everything and anything is possible in football,” Olofinjana said in an interview on Brila FM monitored by our correspondent yesterday.

He believes the team has the talent to turn things around, but they must work together and stay focused. The players are there; it’s about how we manage them,” he explained.

“It’s a team effort, and everyone must be ready to do the right thing.” Olofinjana also said it would be disappointing if top players like Victor Osimhen missed out on the tournament. “It will be sad for a player like Osimhen to miss the 2026 World Cup,” he added.

