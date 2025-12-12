World Cup Ticket Prices ‘Monumental Betrayal’ –FSE

Supporters hoping to attend next year’s World Cup final face paying vast prices, with tickets in the ‘supporter value tier’ starting at £3,119 ($4,185).

Fans’ group Football Supporters Europe has said it is “astonished” by Fifa’s “extortionate” pricing strategy. The high prices for group games and the final have been leaking out on Thursday as Fifa informs national associations of their allocations.

It means the price of the cheapest ticket for Fifa’s showpiece event has increased almost sevenfold compared with the 2022 World Cup.

The lowest-priced tickets on open sale in Qatar were £450. BBC Sport understands tickets for the ‘supporters standard tier’ are £4,162 ($5,560), compared with £747 in 2022. ‘Supporters premium tier’ is £6,615 ($8,860), with the same band £1,197 at the Lusail Stadium three years ago.

FSE has demanded that ticket sales should be halted immediately, adding that tickets not being available in the cheapest category is “a monumental betrayal of the tradition of the World Cup, ignoring the contribution of supporters to the spectacle it is”.