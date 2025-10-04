World Cup Sanctions: S’Africa Coach Expresses Disappointment

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has admitted his disappointment after FIFA docked his team three points and three goals for fielding an ineligible player, while alleging that there was “A lot of lobbying behind the scenes” to get this decision.

Bross said, “I was down, I didn’t expect it (FIFA decision), certainly not the way it went.

“How can you have three meetings of sanctions by FIFA, and there was no mention of South Africa, and a day after the last meeting, we got a letter from FIFA saying the case has been reopened?

“That was very strange. That means that there was a lot of lobbying behind the scenes, that’s for sure.

“We’re not happy to receive these sanctions, but in another way, we did something that was not allowed, and now we’re punished for it.”

Broos also raised concerns that the fans are now doubting the chances of the country qualifying for next year’s World Cup.

“People are now doubting us that we will not qualify any more. They believe Benin will win their remaining two matches. This is ridiculous. But I don’t think it will happen, especially their last game: Nigeria vs Benin,” he said.

“We have to focus on the games and we now have to go for two victories (vs Zimbabwe, Rwanda).”