World Cup qualifiers: Yobo tips S’ Eagles to shine against Rwanda, Zimbabwe

With the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe looming, former Super Eagles’ captain, Joseph Yobo, has tipped the National team to shine and get the needed result in the games. According to a report on Score Nigeria, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations’ winner said with a new coach incharge of the team, it is imperative for the players to be at their best so as to win the trust of the new manager. The Super Eagles take on Rwanda on March 21 in Kigali before they welcome Zimbabwe to Uyo four days later.

“There’s a new coach for the Super Eagles (Eric Chelle) and I expect the players to be on top of their game to prove to him they are good enough to play for Nigeria,” Yobo said. “This is what often happens in clubs with new coaches. So, I expect the Super Eagles to be at their best.” The former Everton of England defender however called on all to support the new coach for the team to be able to achieve the ultimate goal of qualifying for the World Cup. Malian Eric Chelle was recently appointed as the New coach of the Super Eagles and his first baptism of fire will come against Rwanda.

Yobo added: “He has been appointed as the Super Eagles coach and we should give him maximum support. “As former coach of Mali, he has the experience and knowledge of African football and we will be playing against African teams not England.”

