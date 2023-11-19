World Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles Target Redemption Against Warriors

…As Zimbabwe Targets Nigeria’s Scalp In Butare

The Super Eagles of Nigeria must be at their best when they faceoff against The Warriors of Zimbabwe in a FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Huye Stadium, Butare, Rwanda, on Sunday, November 19. Nigeria started their campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw at home against Lesotho and must get a win if they must get their qualifications back on track after South Africa defeated Benin Republic 2-1 in their own game to move top of the table.

The Super Eagles will have to do it the hard way as they will be playing on an unfamiliar turf, a synthetic pitch with the players already claiming that they are not bothered with the pitch as they are ready to get the three points at stake. Captain Kenneth Omeruo told thenff.com after Saturday’s training session at the venue which is 135 kilometres away from the Rwandan capital, Kigali.

“We are on a redemption mission; a serious business is what we have come for. The pitch is poor but we can’t be bothered right now. We want to get into action and pick up three points.” The Eagles’ delegation flew into Kigali on Saturday morning, and then travelled two hours by road to Butare where they are camped at the Hotel Mater Boni Consilii. On arrival, the warm hosts handed the Nigeria team flowers, with wishes of good luck in Sunday’s encounter against the Warriors.

Sunday’s match will start at 3pm Rwanda time (2pm Nigeria time), and will be superintended by Djiboutian official Souleiman Ahmed Djama, with his compatriots Liban Abdoulrazack Ahmed (assistant referee 1), Rachid Waiss Bouraleh (assistant referee 2) and Mohamed Diraneh Guedi (fourth official) also in action. Yohannes Ghirmai Ghebregziabher from Eritrea will serve as referee assessor and Raphael Ly- son Humba from Malawi is the match commissioner.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe plan to take advantage of Nigeria’s travel fatigue to secure a win in Sunday’s at Stade Huye, Butare, Rwanda. The team’s vice captain, Marshall Munetsi, believes the Warriors can stand toe to toe with Nigeria, saying that the team is evenly matched and stressing that the Super Eagles couldn’t have recovered from playing Lesotho on Thursday and travelling to Rwanda on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a good challenge against Nigeria, and I’m sure it will be a game of fine margins,” said the Stade Reims midfielder, as cited by News Day. “They played their game on Thursday and didn’t have much time to recover, so we can use that to our advantage. Obviously, the team has big-name players, but even then, if they don’t have time to recover and all the travel involved, it is difficult for them to adjust. We just need to be confident and have a good game plan for us to get maximum points.”