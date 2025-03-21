World Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles Leads 0-2 Rwanda

Super Eagles of Nigeria coach, Eric Chelle has named a strong lineup for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda, giving Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman starting roles in the match.
New Telegraph reports that the first goal came from Victor Osimhen. His usual impressive shot from the box, the ball went in powerfully to give Nigeria an instant lead.
The second came very comfortably as Victor Osimhen made his presence felt again. After recovering a ball, the forward drove effortlessly through three-quarters of the pitch. Once inside the box, he only had to flick the ball in and score another goal
Halftime in Rwanda. The Nigerian team has already scored two goals in the first half. Rwanda is still struggling, and Nigeria continues to attack with great vigour, gradually gaining ground in this match.