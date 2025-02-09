World Cup Qualifiers: Injury recoveries boost Eagles’ Campaign

Share

Some cheering news for Super Eagles’ supporters as reigning African Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, returned to training with Atalanta after suffering an injury.

According to a report on Woramangra, Lookman is now expected to return to action later this month in time for Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe next month.

The 27-year-old forward, who has scored 14 goals and provided seven assists for Atalanta, missed the Italian side’s final group game in the UEFA Champions League at Barcelona last month after he injured his knee in training.

Elsewhere in England, Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi, is closing in on a return to action after suffering a long-term injury in November.

A hamstring injury he copped in the game against Cardiff City ruled him out of Nigeria’s 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Benin Republic and Rwanda in November 2024.

He was expected to be out for four months but West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Mowbray said he would watch the central defender feature in an U-21 youth game to assess his fitness.

Share

Please follow and like us: