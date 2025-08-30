World Cup Qualifiers: Injured Nwabali Makes Chelle’s Final List

Despite being stretchered off during Chippa United’s 2-0 win over Richards Bay in South Africa’s Premier Division on Tuesday night, Super Eagles’ coach, Eric Chelle, has named Stanley Nwabali in his final 23-man-list for the crucial World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa in September.

The 29-year-old lasted just 35 minutes before pulling up injured, sparking fears he may not recover in time for the two games.

His early substitution in that game immediately sparked concerns about his availability for the national team.

No home-based player made the final cut after their dismal display at the ongoing CHAN tournament that will end this weekend in Nairobi, Kenya.

Captain William Ekong, midfielders Alex Iwobi and Raphael Onyedika, and forwards Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen have all been included in the final 23 list.

Also making the list are defenders Calvin Bassey, Olaoluwa Aina and Bright Osayi-Samuel, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Frank Onyeka, and forwards Simon Moses, Samuel Chukwueze and Cyriel Dessers.

Greece-based goalie Adeleye Adebayo returns to the group, alongside Unity Cup sensations Felix Agu and Benjamin Fredericks, and forwards Christantus Uche and Tolu Arokodare, who both impressed in the friendly with Russia in Moscow on 6th June this year.

The Super Eagles confront the Amavubi of Rwanda in a Matchday 7 encounter at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Saturday, September 6 before flying to Bloemfontein to take on South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in a Matchday 8 fixture on Tuesday, September 9.