World Cup Qualifiers: Ekong, Simon, Nwabali, Others To Storm Eagles Camp In Kigali

Skipper, Williams Troost-Ekong, Moses Simon, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and Raphael Onyedika are some of the players expected to be early birds at the Super Eagles camp in Kigali, today ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda on Friday.

This is as coach Eric Chelle expects to have the majority of his play – ers hit their Radisson Blu Hotel camp today, our correspondent has learnt. Chelle arrived in Kigali yesterday with NPFL players, goalkeeper Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars) and midfielder Papa Daniel (Niger Tornadoes) along with other members of his backroom staff.

The Malian is hoping he could oversee at least three full training sessions before Friday’s match against Rwanda. Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is planning a friendly against Ghana in June to help the Eagles prepare for their important World Cup qualifier against South Africa in September.

According to SCORENigeria , this match will be held in Europe, just like their confirmed friendly against Russia during the same period. Nigeria last played Ghana in March last year in Morocco, winning 2-1 in the “Jollof Derby.”

Coach Chelle had initially wanted a friendly against Zambia to prepare for the South Africa game, but the NFF has opted for Ghana instead.

The Super Eagles will travel to South Africa on September 7 for a key World Cup qualifying match as they continue their quest to reach the 2026 tournament in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

