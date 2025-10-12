World Cup Qualifiers: Eagles Must Beat Benin To Stand A Chance –Adepoju

Ex-international, Mutiu Adepoju, has said the qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is beyond the Super Eagles of Nigeria with just one game remaining in the series after accumulating 14 points from nine games played.

According to Adepoju, for the team to stand a chance, they must beat the Benin Republic with at least two goals while also making sure they hold their end by not conceding any goals in the game. The Squirrel of Benin currently topped Group C with 17 points with just a point against Nigeria on Tuesday in Uyo will be good enough for the Gernot Rohrcoached side to secure their first World Cup appearance.

“It is beyond us at the moment but we must still try and get the win against the Benin Republic to stand a chance,” the former captain of the national team said “South Africa still holds all the aces and all we just have to do is for the team to play their own part by defeating Benin, score enough goals while also trying their best not to concede as that might be counterproductive.

“We can argue the fact that Gernot Rohr, who happened to be Nigeria’s former coach might understand the players, but there are some players there who didn’t play under Rohr and even at that, if the players play a perfect game and a good strategy, surely we can get the needed result.”

Meanwhile, Benin Republic coach, Rohr, has said all three teams, Benin, South Africa and Nigeria all still have it all to play for.

The Franco-German said as a team, they must still do something great in Uyo after defeating Rwanda in their last game.

Rohr told UK-based Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana that; “All is possible for the three teams South Africa, Benin, and Nigeria. We now have the decision to win in our hands, which could be a little advantage. Big suspense until the end of the qualifying series.”