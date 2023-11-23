World Cup Qualifiers: Eagles Can Turn Things Around, Says Rufai

A former international, Peter Rufai, remains optimistic about the Super Eagles’ chances to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite a disappointing start.

The Eagles managed to secure two draws in their first two matches of the series, as a 1-1 draw with Lesotho and Zimbabwe attracted widespread criticism from the fans. However, Peter Rufai, who won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations, is confident that the Super Eagles can turn things around in the upcoming matches.

“They can surprise us. Football is a crazy sport. I believe they can still turn things around and make Nigerians happy. It’s not a disaster yet. I expect the team to turn it around and qualify for the World Cup,” he said. Nigeria will resume its World Cup qualifying campaign in June, following the 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles are set to host South Africa in Uyo on June 24th before travelling to Rwanda for a match against the current Group C leaders, Rwanda, who secured four points with a surprising 2-0 win over South Africa. As of now, Bafana Bafana follows with three points, while Nigeria occupies the third position with two points.