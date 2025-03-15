World Cup Qualifiers: Chelle’s list is the handiwork of NFF – Elaho

Share

…as camp opens tomorrow in Rwanda

Former Super Eagles player, Friday Elaho, has expressed his reservations over the recent final 23-man squad released by the national team coach, Eric Chelle, saying he can see the ‘hands’ of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in the composition of the list.

Speaking with our correspondent, Elaho said it was impossible for the coach to have seen these players he invited apart from a few of them like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, among others he might have watched on television.

He, however, said Nigerians should rally around the coach to succeed, as it will be a disaster for the Super Eagles to miss out on another World Cup after failing to qualify for the last one in Qatar.

“You see, the coach is a new man. I don’t believe, you know, he has seen so many of them,” he said.

“And let me believe that it was the NFF who gave him this list. It’s not from the coach. I know that the coach must have seen some of the players, but most of them he saw just on TV. I believe that the NFF handed the coach the names to invite. They have done it, but let’s see what’s going to happen.

“We cannot start criticising the coach now because he is still very new; let’s just watch what he’s going to do in these two matches so that from there we can start talking about the coach.

“The NFF believed that the man is good; that’s why they hired him. So, let us watch him and see what’s going to happen in these two games. The Super Eagles must qualify for the World Cup.”

Meanwhile, the backroom staff of the Super Eagles along with the Nigerian coaches and the two home based players named will be travelling to Rwanda on Sunday.

The team from Nigeria is expected to arrive in Kigali on same day the players are expected to start arriving for the match billed for Friday in the capital, Kigali.

