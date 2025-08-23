World Cup Qualifiers: Chelle Names Osimhen, Lookman, F’eagles Stars In Provisional List

Super Eagles’ coach, Eric Chelle, has named two Flying Eagles’ stars; Benjamin Fredericks and Ebenezer Harcourt in his 31-man provisional list for next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and South Africa.

Harcourt, a goalkeeper with Sporting Lagos is the only home-based player in the team while Frederick, a player of Dender FC, Belgium, on loan from Brentford, featured for the Flying Eagles team that finished third at the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt in January 2023, playing every minute as his side reached the semi-final and was part of the team that featured at 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Chelle also selected regulars like team captain William Ekong, first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, defenders Olaoluwa Aina and Calvin Bassey, midfielders Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, and forwards Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Simon Moses.

There are also defenders Bright Osayi-Samuel and Bruno Onyemaechi, midfielders Raphael Onyedika, Frank Onyeka and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and forwards Sadiq Umar and Nathan Tella.

Rearguard mates Felix Agu and Igoh Ogbu, midfielder Christantus Uche and forward Cyriel Dessers, who impressed at the 2025 Unity Cup Tournament that Nigeria won in London in the summer, are also invited, with returns for goalkeeper Adeleye Adebayo, defender Chidozie Awaziem and forward Terem Moffi.

Fourth-placed Nigeria take on Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Saturday, September 6 in a Match Day 7 encounter, before flying to Bloemfontein to confront South Africa in a potentially-explosive Match Day 8 encounter on Tuesday, September 9.

Nigeria’s camp for the two crucial matches will open in Uyo on Monday, September 1.