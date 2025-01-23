World Cup Qualifiers: Chelle Meets NFF On Strategy To Secure Ticket

Share

S u p e r E a g l e s coach Eric Chelle is set to meet with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Committee to discuss a new approach for the team’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The meeting will focus on how to improve Nigeria’s chances of securing a ticket to the World Cup, with six matches still to play. Chelle is expected to present his plans to revive the team’s form and turn around their disappointing performance so far.

“He will meet with the technical committee on his return to the country,” the official disclosed. “He plans to spend more time in Nigeria so as to monitor the players in the domestic league as well as familiarise himself with the people he will work with,” an official told SCORENigeria.

The former Mali coach also plans to spend more time in Nigeria. He wants to monitor players in the domestic league and strengthen relationships with his coaching staff and other stakeholders.

Currently, Nigeria is struggling in Group C, sitting second from the bottom with three points from four matches. Rwanda leads the group with seven points, the same as South Africa and Benin, but with a superior goal difference.

Chelle is currently in Europe, consulting with some Super Eagles players to align them with his plans for the qualifiers, which will resume in March. With strong backing from the NFF and renewed efforts from the team, hopes are high that the Super Eagles can recover and secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Share

Please follow and like us: