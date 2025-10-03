Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has released his 23-man squad for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures against Lesotho and the Benin Republic in October.

The list, unveiled on Thursday, features a strong mix of experience and youth, as Nigeria begins their qualification campaign on a high note.

The defensive lineup sees William Troost-Ekong returning to marshal the backline, alongside Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Felix Agu, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Bruno Onyemaechi, and youngster Benjamin Fredrick.

In goal, Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali is joined by Amas Obasogie and Adebayo Adeleye; meanwhile, midfield options include the ever-reliable Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Brentford’s Frank Onyeka, and Royal Antwerp’s Alhassan Yusuf.

Chelle’s attacking firepower looks formidable, with Napoli star Victor Osimhen leading the charge. He is supported by Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Simon Moses, Terem Moffi, Cyriel Dessers, Tolu Arokodare, Akor Adams, and Ola Olusegun.

The Super Eagles will travel to Maseru to face Lesotho on October 10 before returning home to host the Benin Republic on October 14.

Nigeria are determined to secure early victories in their qualification journey as they chase a ticket to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.