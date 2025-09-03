World Cup Qualifiers: B’Bafana Will Pile More Pressure On Eagles –Coach

Head coach of the South Africa national team, Bafana Bafana, Hugo Broos, has vowed to pile more pressure on the Super Eagles in the race to pick an automatic ticket for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

South Africa are currently on top in the group with 13 points while Nigeria is in 4th position with only seven points. Broos, however, believes that with a win over Lesotho on Friday in the forthcoming window, Pressure will be on Nigeria for the match against Rwanda billed for another 24 hours (Saturday).

We are in the position to put pressure on our other opponents especially Nigeria. We have to be careful because the biggest mistake we can make now is to drop points against Lesotho and we all know this.

By the time we win on Friday to move to 16 points, I believe the job is done. “Nigeria will have to beat Rwanda and Rwanda will attempt to remain second behind us in the group. It’s all dicey but when we win, we leave our opponents to work much more under pressure behind us.”