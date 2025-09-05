World Cup Qualifiers: Aina, Iwobi Urge Nigerians To Keep Hope Alive

As the Super Eagles prepare for their crucial World Cup qualifiers this weekend against Rwanda, two key players of the team, Ola Aina and Alex Iwobi, have both urged Nigerians to keep hope alive while also asking for their support as the team take on Rwanda and South Africa.

The Super Eagles are currently in a precarious position, having accumulated just seven points from six games and now occupy the fourth position on the table, behind group leaders South Africa, their tomorrow’s opponents, Rwanda, and Benin Republic.

They both agreed that the team have their work cut out for them, and they are going all out for the needed results. “The message to Nigerians is that we know it’s a tough task ahead of us, but we are ready to face the challenge,” Aina said. “We are looking forward to it.

At the end of the day, it’s another two games of football, and we’re going to try our best. “Keep believing in us and supporting us. I’ve always loved to play football — that’s my thing. I play to enjoy myself, and that’s what keeps me going.”

Speaking in the same vein, former Arsenal midfielder, Iwobi, reiterated Aina’s belief that they are going all out for the victory. He added that as players, they have the belief that they are going to secure the maximum three points in the two games. According to Iwobi: “As players, we believe, so if you guys can also believe in us and give us the energy, we’ll go and get the results that we want to achieve to reach the World Cup.