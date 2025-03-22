World Cup qualifier: Osimhen happy with brace, turns focus to Zimbabwe

Share

Striker shows class- Udeze

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has expressed huge delight over the two goals he scired for Nigeria against Rwanda on Friday in Kigali.

Osimhen says it is always the joy of every player to score goals and so he was elated doing so for his country again.

“Of course, I am very happy but for now focus has to change to the match against Zimbabwe. It is another must-win for us,” he said.

Mainwhile, a former international, Ifeanyi Udeze, has hailed the Eagles striker over his superlative display in the Rwanda /Nigeria match on Friday.

Osimhen scored Nigeria’s two goals against the Amavubis of Rwanda as Nigeria recorded her first win in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers so far.

Udeze said the way Osimhen took the two goals showed he is a top class in the round leather game.

He said:”The team did well overall. The players showed hunger and took the match to the host from the start.

“Osimhen was particularly great. He is top class especially the way he took the second goal with so much confidence and precision.”

Udeze noted that the Eagles must do more now that the team has started its revival in the group.

“I congratulate them for this win but the match against Zimbabwe is also very important. They have to put Rwanda win behind them and focus again for the task ahead on Tuesday in Uyo.

Also in Group C, South Africa defeated Lesotho 2-0 to move top of the group with 10 points.

Nigeria now have six points and placed 4th behind Benin in 2nd with eight points and Rwanda in 3rd with seven points.

Meanwhile, Benin, Cape Verde, Gabon and Mozambique all moved top of their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying groups as the fifth round of the African campaign continued following a nine-month hiatus.

Among nine games on Thursday, Mali revived their challenge as Kamory Doumbia scored twice in their 3-0 away win against Comoros in neutral Morocco.

The Eagles had sacked Eric Chelle last June after winning just one of their first four games in Group I, and his replacement Tom Saintfiet is hoping to lead the West Africans to the finals for the first time.

Mali are now two points behind group leaders Madagascar and one below Ghana and Comoros.

The continent has nine guaranteed spots at the expanded 48-team tournament, and several traditional heavyweights are struggling as preliminaries reach the halfway stage.

Benin rose to the top of Group C despite squandering a 2-0 lead to draw against Zimbabwe after Wolves forward Marshall Munetsi started the comeback for the Warriors.

That result will be welcomed by Nigeria, who sit five points below their West African neighbours and will look to get their qualification bid back on track against Rwanda in one of 11 matches scheduled on Friday.

Mozambique beat 10-man Uganda 3-1 to move three points ahead of Algeria in Group G, although the North Africans could regain top spot with victory over Botswana.

Denis Bouanga’s double helped Gabon claim a 3-0 win over Seychelles in Group F – a result which puts the Panthers two points above Ivory Coast before the reigning continental champions travel to Burundi.

