Neymar Jr has been dropped from Brazil’s squad ahead of their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month.

The 33-year-old was a surprise call-up for the internationals earlier, but reports indicate he is “not physically fit enough” due to a thigh injury.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Neymar recently moved from Al-Hilal to Santos earlier this year to rekindle his career.

Since making the move back to his native country, Neymar has scored three goals and bagged as many assists in seven appearances.

The forward has even been linked with Barcelona and Bayern Munich. But it seems his return to the Brazil team has been put on hold for now.

The report adds that Flamengo right-back Danilo and Manchester City goalkeeper Éderson have also withdrawn from the squad.

Real Madrid’s Endrick, Flamengo defender Alex Sandro and Lyon’s Lucas Perri have taken their place.

