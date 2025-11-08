World Cup Playoff: Gabon Unleash Aubameyang, Bouanga On Super Eagles

In readiness for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoff against the Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Gabon’s national team, the Panthers, have unveiled a strong 27-man team.

At a press conference in Libreville on Thursday, head coach of Gabon, Thierry Mouyouma revealed the squad list that would be available to play against the Super Eagles.

The C.S. Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, will host the eagerly awaited match on Thursday, November 13, 2025. In the following round of the African playoffs, the winner of Gabon vs.

Nigeria will play the winner of Cameroon vs. DR Congo.

Marseille and former Arsenal and Barcelona forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, will lead the pack for the Gabonese team.

Alongside the 36-year-old, the likes of the Lemina brothers – Noha Lemina and Mario Lemina – Denis Bouanga (Gabon’s highest goalscorer in the qualifiers with eight goals), and others are veterans that have made been named in the squad list