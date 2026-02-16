World Cup: NFF May Head To CAS As FIFA Rules On DR Congo Eligibility Row Today

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is preparing for a possible legal battle at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) if the world football governing body, FIFA, rules against Nigeria in the eligibility dispute involving DR Congo.

FIFA is expected to rule today on the petition filed by the NFF over DR Congo’s alleged fielding of ineligible players in a decisive World Cup qualifier. Nigeria’s protest centres on the eligibility status of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe and Stephy Mavididi, who featured for the Central African nation at the last Africa World Cup Playoffs held in Morocco last November.

An NFF official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, maintained that Nigeria’s case is backed by strong documentary evidence and expressed confidence in the federation’s position. “Our case is solid. We submitted all relevant documents to FIFA and we believe the facts are clear.

We did not act on speculation,” the official said. He added that the federation is prepared to escalate the matter if the ruling does not favour Nigeria. “If the decision goes against us, we will head to CAS immediately. We are ready to defend Nigeria’s interests at the highest level.

This is about fairness and protecting the credibility of the qualification process,” he stated. However, beyond the legal arguments, the case has been overshadowed by concerns in some quarters about possible high-level lobbying.

The General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football, Véron Mosengo-Omba, is a Swiss-Congolese national born in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Before assuming office at CAF in 2021, he served as a senior official at FIFA and is widely regarded as a close associate of FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Though there is no official evidence of interference, reliable sources allege that top football figures from Congo and some Francophone countries have been working behind the scenes to push for a favourable outcome for DR Congo.