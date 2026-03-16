On Monday, the Asian Football Confederation confirmed that the Iranian football team may still play in the upcoming FIFA World Cup billed to hold in the USA, Canada and Mexico, despite a warning that they may be at risk.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Donald Trump warned the Iranian men’s team that their “life and safety” could be at risk, should they attend this summer’s World Cup because of the ongoing war.

It would be recalled that the ongoing war in the Middle East, which was triggered by US-Israeli strikes on February 28, has thrown into doubt Iran’s participation in the forthcoming match.

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Speaking on the development on Monday, March 16, the Asian Football Confederation’s General Secretary, Windsor Paul John, said, “As far as we know, Iran is playing.

“We are monitoring whether they are playing or not, but at the moment they are. There is no official information that they are not playing,” he told a press conference at the AFC’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

Windsor stressed that the AFC wanted Iran, a “top team”, to play in the global showpiece.

“So we hope that they will solve their issues… and be able to participate in the World Cup,” he said.

Recall that New Telegraph reported that Trump, in a post on his Truth Social Platform, said the Iranian team was welcome, “but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety.”

Meanwhile, the captain of the Iranian women’s football team, which played in the Asian Cup in Australia, withdrew her bid for asylum on Sunday.