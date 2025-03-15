World Cup: Eagles need focus, dedication to bounce back on track

Share

The moment of truth is here as the Super Eagles have their hands full in the forthcoming FIFA window. It is the much-awaited World Cup qualifiers that is now upon us. New manager, Eric Chelle, will file out the Eagles on March 21st in Kigali and on March 25th, Nigeria will clash with Zimbabwe in Uyo. Since the Eagles are currently in the 5th position in a group of six without a win yet in four games, the two matches are must-win for Nigeria. The initial 39-man list released by Chelle attracted widespread criticism and only few days ago it was pruned to 23 without training or anything. In the final list, captain Ahmed Musa who now plays for Kano Pillars was one of the players dropped. I praised the courage of the coach in arriving at this decision just as I applaud the exclusion of Kelechi Iheanacho who has not been doing well in recent times. Belgium-based Tolu Arokodare deserves the call-up with his exploits with Genk. There is also Igoh Ogbu of Slavia Praha joining the defence which also has consistent Ola Aina and Calvin Bassey.

The attack is Nigeria’s strength with Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman expected upfront but Chelle must find a way to get the midfielders that will be creating good chances for the attackers and those that will help the backline because every goal scored or conceded matters. The wingers-Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze – are expected to support the centre strikers and be mobile enough to help in defending.

Overall, there is need for total focus, discipline and determination for the Eagles to excel with the full six points. None of these players have been to the World Cup and this is enough motivation for them to step up their game and win the two crunch games. It is only the six points that can make Eagles bounce back on track.

The federation should also play its role in all aspects to avoid any camp issues in this dicey period. Players love money, so, the NFF must pay all outstanding bonuses and must ensure the players are well motivated to give their best. Nigeria cannot afford to miss two World Cup finals back-to-back.

Ordinarily, Rwanda and Zimbabwe should not be giving Nigeria a scare in football, but these days, anything can happen. Eagles must rise to this particular challenge.

Fly, Eagles, fly!

