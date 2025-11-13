World Cup Dream Drives Super Eagles — Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong has reaffirmed the team’s strong determination to secure a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
New Telegraph reports that after Nigeria’s focus on Thursday’s critical play-off semi-final against Gabon in Rabat was overshadowed by reports that players boycotted Tuesday’s training session over outstanding allowances and bonuses.
After a period of uncertainty, the disagreements have reportedly been resolved, and all focus has firmly shifted to the must-win clash against Gabon.
Despite the financial distractions, the nation’s captain, Troost-Ekong, insists the squad remains laser-focused on earning a trip to the global tournament in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.
Troost-Ekong Desperate To Lead Super Eagles to World Cup
“We talk about it all the time. It’s every player’s dream,” Troost-Ekong said in a social media post by Victor Ademola.
“I don’t think I need to tell them how much it means but I did tell them what my experience was. And I am very much hungry for another time at the world stage.”
The captain stressed that every player understands the gravity of the match. “So, yeah we understand the gravity of these games and I think even for the young players, everyone wants to make a name for themselves and wants to achieve something with Nigeria.
“There’s a real sense of urgency and focus.”Nigeria secured their play-off spot with a decisive 4-0 win over Benin Republic in October.
A victory on Thursday would send them to the final against the winner of Cameroon vs. DR Congo.