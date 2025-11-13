World Cup Dream Drives Super Eagles — Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong has reaffirmed the team’s strong determination to secure a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

New Telegraph reports that after Nigeria’s focus on Thursday’s critical play-off semi-final against Gabon in Rabat was overshadowed by reports that players boycotted Tuesday’s training session over outstanding allowances and bonuses.

After a period of uncertainty, the disagreements have reportedly been resolved, and all focus has firmly shifted to the must-win clash against Gabon.

Despite the financial distractions, the nation’s captain, Troost-Ekong, insists the squad remains laser-focused on earning a trip to the global tournament in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Troost-Ekong Desperate To Lead Super Eagles to World Cup

“We talk about it all the time. It’s every player’s dream,” Troost-Ekong said in a social media post by Victor Ademola.

“I don’t think I need to tell them how much it means but I did tell them what my experience was. And I am very much hungry for another time at the world stage.”

READ ALSO:

The captain stressed that every player understands the gravity of the match. “So, yeah we understand the gravity of these games and I think even for the young players, everyone wants to make a name for themselves and wants to achieve something with Nigeria.

“There’s a real sense of urgency and focus.”Nigeria secured their play-off spot with a decisive 4-0 win over Benin Republic in October.

A victory on Thursday would send them to the final against the winner of Cameroon vs. DR Congo.