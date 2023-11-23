World Cup 2026: Peseiro, Uzoho Must Go For Nigeria To Qualify – Oparaku

Former international, Mobi Oparaku, has said that for the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the coach of the team, Jose Peseiro, and the current first choice, Francis Uzoho, must leave the squad.

The Super Eagles are currently third on the log behind Rwanda and South Africa after playing out a 1-1 draw with Lesotho in Uyo and Zimbabwe in Rwanda. Speaking with our correspondent, the former defender said the coach is taking the team nowhere and there is a need to let go of him as soon as possible, while the performance of the goalkeeper has affected the players, making them lose confidence in themselves and believing that whatever they try to put out there on the field, the goalkeeper will still bring them down.

“The coach and the goalkeeper must go,” he said. “I have seen the coach on the touch- line, and the question I have been asking and yet to get an answer to is: what has been the coach’s pedigree and what has he achieved in the past? I am yet to get an answer to that. I never see anything in him that shows that he has what it takes to take us anywhere.

“If we must get back to where we were in the world of football, then it is not Peseiro that will take us there unless we are not ready to become anything in football again. We are getting worse with Peseiro, and this must stop. “For the goalkeeper, we have a problem, and the only way out is letting him go because the players are already losing confidence whenever they see him in goal. It is obvious.