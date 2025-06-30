World Congress On Enhancing Healthcare In Esanland Holds On July 11

…Organizers Say Vision is to Change People’s Healthcare Narrative

The 9th Annual Convention of Esan World Congress (EWC) USA/Canada, scheduled to hold from July 11 to 13, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey, USA, promises to change the healthcare narrative in Esanland located in central senatorial district of Edo State, Nigeria.

This year’s convention with the theme, “Made For This: Enhancing Healthcare in Esanland” is a bold declaration of purpose and vision, unifying Esan sons, daughters, and global allies to drive transformational healthcare solutions for Esanland.

In a joint statement, EWC President, Dr. Eromonsele Idahosa and Secretary General, Professor Ehiyamen Osezua emphasized that this gathering goes beyond tradition, insisting that it is a call to collective action at a critical moment for Esanland.

“We are made for this,” declared Dr. Idahosa. “Our history is filled with examples of Esan people rising to meet challenges with unity, courage, and resolve.

“Now is the time to channel our global strength, expertise, and resources to revolutionize healthcare access and outcomes for our people.”

“I wish to emphasize that this gathering represents more than a reunion. It’s a rallying point for advancing the progress, unity, and global visibility of Esan people.

“We will engage critical conversations on development, cultural preservation, and healthcare enhancement in Esanland.

“Together, we will reaffirm our shared purpose and chart pathways for sustainable impact.”, Declared Osezua, who’s a professor of Public Administration at the University of Texas, at Austin.

Highlights of the convention Include:

*Global plenary sessions led by healthcare and development experts

* Solution-driven workshops designed for practical healthcare improvements

* Strategic medical outreach initiatives for Esan communities

* Interactive forums to engage Esan voices across generations

* Cultural celebrations honoring Esan heritage and excellence and

* Fundraising for Healthcare in Esanland

A defining moment of the convention will be the official unveiling of the 2nd edition of the EWC Journal of Organizational Leadership, a flagship academic and leadership publication spotlighting critical research, governance innovations, and strategic frameworks to advance Esanland, with a core focus on healthcare leadership and systems transformation.

The Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, is expected as the Special Guest of Honour at the event, reinforcing the deepening collaboration between Edo State Government and the global Esan Diaspora.

Internationally acclaimed Public Health Expert, Professor Edwin Eseigbe, will deliver the keynote address, offering actionable insights on building resilient, equitable, and community-centered healthcare systems in Esanland.

Eseigbe, a professor of Paediatrics at Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi is a Consultant Paediatric Neurologist and Neurodevelopmental Paediatrician at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH). He is also a visiting professor of Paediatrics at Bingham University, Karu, Nigeria.

An immediate past Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Bingham University Teaching Hospital (BHUTH), Jos, Nigeria and currently President of the Child Neurology Society of Nigeria (CNSN); he’s Chair of the Technical Advisory Committee of the Adolescent Paediatric Society of Nigeria (APSON); Chair, Tobacco Control and Prevention, Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN); and Lead Consultant on Children with Special Needs to the Federal Ministry of Health in Nigeria.

Eseigbe holds the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from the University of Benin, Nigeria as well as an Msc. degree in Public Health, and Doctor of Medicine (MD) from the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria.

He is a Fellow of the West African College of Physicians; Fellow, Royal College of Physicians, Edinburgh; and Fellow of the American Academy of Cerebral Palsy and Developmental Medicine.

He also serves as examiner to several universities in Nigeria and the West African College of Physicians

Confirming that preparations are already firmed up, Chairman, Publicity Committee, Pastor Simon Ogbeide and Ms.Mary Inegbenehi, the host and president of Esan Sons and Daughters in Diaspora Inc New York, called on Esan sons, daughters, professionals, policymakers, and friends of Esanland to participate in this transformative gathering.

“This is more than a convention—it’s a historic turning point. Healthcare is not a privilege it is a right.

“We are Esan. We are made for this, and together, we will change the healthcare narrative for our people,” Ogbeide affirmed.

The 2025 Esan World Congress Convention will be a convergence of influence, innovation, and unwavering commitment, a rallying point to create sustainable healthcare systems, strengthen Esan unity, and build a legacy of progress for generations to come, Inegbenehi maintained.