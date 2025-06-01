World Communication Day: Cleric Tasks Tinubu On More Actions 

Share

The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Rev. Felix Femi Ajakaye, has called on media practitioners to use their profession positively to address unrest in the country.

Speaking in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday during the 59th World Communication Day celebration at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, the cleric emphasized the vital role of communication in human society.

He stressed the need for words of hope that can dismantle fear and despair, fostering peaceful coexistence.

2025 celebration was held under the theme: “Share with Gentleness the Hope that is in Your Hearts.”

Bishop Ajakaye urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritize concrete actions over empty words as he enters the third year of his administration, noting that rhetoric is common among Nigerian politicians.

Condemning the prevalent politics of blame, the bishop appealed to politicians to eschew such divisive tactics for the sake of national unity.

He further called on President Tinubu to instruct his ministers and officials to regularly visit their constituencies to better understand the realities on the ground.

The bishop also urged the Federal Government to prioritize the development of the boy child by introducing an Adolescents Boys Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (ABILE), similar to the World Bank-funded Adolescents Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE).

Highlighting the spiritual dimension of communication, Bishop Ajakaye said, “Christians’ hope is not an optional choice but an indispensable condition.”

He explained that communicating hope enables people to become “pilgrims of hope,” reflecting the Jubilee motto.

Referring to Pope Francis’s message for the day, the bishop noted that journalists and media professionals are called upon to “disarm communication” and cleanse it from aggression, becoming true communicators of hope.

He urged journalists to use their platforms to promote messages that heal the wounds of humanity, helping those caught in despair, fear, hatred, and fanaticism.

Representing Governor Biodun Oyebanji, the Head of Service, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi, also spoke on the importance of communication in fostering human connection.

She commended the Church for its leadership role in advancing peace worldwide.

