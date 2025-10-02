World Clean-Up Day: NBC Spurs Recycling Awareness

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd., a member of Coca-Cola Hellenic Beverage Company (CCHBC), has once again demonstrated its commitment to sustainability and community partnership with an environmental awareness walk in Apapa, Lagos, to mark World Clean-Up Day.

The initiative brought together an energetic team of volunteers, including employees drawn from the company’s Ikeja plant, head office at Iddo House, and its state-ofthe-art recycling plant in Apapa. Walking alongside officials of Apapa Local Government, community leaders, and youth groups, the volunteers engaged residents on the importance of proper waste management and recycling as a way of life.

The activity, which kicked off at Liverpool Roundabout and concluded at the NBC rPET Hub in Apapa, created an opportunity for meaningful interaction with the community, raising awareness on environmental stewardship and reinforcing the role of recycling in safeguarding the future.

The Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director, NBC, Soromidayo George, emphasized that the awareness walk was part of a wider Waste-to-Wealth drive. “What we are doing here goes beyond picking plastics; it is about creating awareness and changing mindsets. Recycling is not just good for the environment; it provides economic opportunities.

Our employees who volunteered today are sustainability champions, and together with the community, we are building a cleaner and greener Apapa,” she said. Since the launch of its Apapa recycling plant in January 2025, NBC has continued to strengthen its role in Lagos State’s green economy. The facility has not only provided jobs but also become a model for other operators in the recycling sector, underscoring NBC’s long-term investment in sustainability.