World Championships: Why We’re Going To Tokyo With A Lean Team – Alli

The Chief Executive Officer of the Elite Athletes Development and Performance Board, Yussuf Alli, has explained why Team Nigeria is going to the Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships with a lean team. It would be recalled that the federation released the list of 15 athletes on Sunday, August 31, comprising seven women and eight men, with current women’s 100m hurdles record holder Oluwatobiloba Amusan topping the list.

“The era of jamboree and going to major games and championships with a huge team that won’t benefit Team Nigeria in the long or the short run is over,” Alli said. “That is one of the issues that the Performance Board has been asked to fix by the NSC.”

Expanding on what he meant by long- and short-term benefits, Alli explained that athletes who will benefit Team Nigeria in the short run are those who, based on their ranking and performances this season, have what it takes to reach the final of their events.

In the final of athletics events, Alli noted, anything can happen. Those who will benefit Team Nigeria in the long run, he added, are young athletes with immense potential who need exposure to big-time competitions in front of massive crowds.