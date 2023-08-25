World Championships: Valiant Amusan Dethroned, Finishes 6th In Final

I t was a disappointing end to Women’s 100m hurdles World Record holder, Oluwatobi Amusan’s World Championships adventure, after failing to defend her title at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, as she finished sixth in the final.

Despite scaling so many hurdles getting to the World Championships, Amusan against all odds made it to the final but faltered at the last hurdle, to end the championships without a medal. It has been difficult weeks for the World Record holder in the event after she was accused by the Athletics Integrity Unit of missing three Out of Competition Tests and she was placed on suspension for weeks before it was upturned by a panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by a majority decision, who found that Amusan had not committed an Anti- Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period.

She however proved everyone wrong as she put everything behind her to get to the final. Amusan finished the race in 12.62secs, a far cry from her Personal Best of 12.12secs and her Season’s Best of 12.34secs. Jamaica’s Danielle Williams won the race in 12.43secs ahead of Olympic Games champion, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, who secured the silver in 12.44secs with Kendra Harrison of the United States taking bronze in 12.46secs.

Amusan and 2019 winner Nia Ali were never in the hunt, finishing sixth and last respectively. Despite her inability to secure the title, Amusan was full of smiles as she was seen congratulating all the winners. Meanwhile, Favour Ofili and Alaba Akin- tola failed to progress to the final of the women’s and men’s 200m respectively after missing out in their respective semifinals.