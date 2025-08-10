World Championships: Relay Teams Target Qualification In Ghana

With none of Nigeria’s relay teams securing qualification for the World Athletics Championship after the failure of the country to be part of the 2025 World Relay, top athletes in various relay teams are targeting the upcoming Region II Senior Championships in Ghana as another avenue to reach the qualification mark.

In a proactive move to secure qualifications for the Tokyo World Athletics Championships scheduled for September, the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) is actively seeking financial support to facilitate Team Nigeria’s participation in Ghana.

Prominent Nigerian athletes, including the World 100m hurdles Champion and record holder Tobi Amusan (12.12secs), along with the reigning 100m men’s champion, Sunday Okon, have expressed optimism about the chances of the relay teams succeeding in their qualifying endeavours.

Sources within the team have shared insights on Team Nigeria’s commitment to securing spots in the 4x100m and other relay events for the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

AFN President, Tonobok Okowa, emphasised the federation’s unwavering efforts to secure the necessary funding to enable top athletes to participate in the Region II Senior Athletics Championships.

This event is crucial as it serves as a qualifying round for the Tokyo World Athletics Championships.

Additionally, Okowa extended his gratitude to the National Sports Commission and various sponsors for their ongoing financial support towards the advancement of athletics in Nigeria.

He called for further assistance to enhance the athletes’ preparation ahead of their travel to Ghana for the forthcoming championships.

“Our objective is clear: to inspire our athletes to achieve podium finishes in Tokyo, thereby enhancing the nation’s reputation on the global stage, much like the successes achieved by the Super Falcons and D’Tigress,” Okowa said.