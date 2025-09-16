World Championships: Praise Galore As Amusan Powers To Silver In Tokyo

• Soetan seeks more support for hurdlers

World Record holder in women’s 100m hurdles, Oluwatobiloba Amusan, yesterday returned to the World Athletics Championships podium after winning silver in the final, four years after running a new World Record at the Oregon tournament.

Amusan started the tournament on a high, taking each race after another before climaxing in the final with the silver medal with a time of 12.29secs as Switzerland’s Ditaji Kambundji, who set a new National Record of 12.24secs claimed the gold. USA’s Grace Stark secured bronze in 12.34secs.

While praising the performance of the Ogun State-born athlete, the president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, (AFN) Tonobok Okowa, reaffirmed the federation’s commitment to supporting Nigerian athletes. Okowa, who described Amusan as a national pride, said the federation will continue to support Nigerian athletes to reach their peak.

“I am particularly happy for Amusan. She is carrying the hopes of Nigerians at the World Championships as a star athlete,” he said. “Her discipline on the track against her competi- tors was amazing being the current champion. “With this performance here in Tokyo, Tobi has once again, shown that great talents abound in Nigeria.

Congratulations to Team Nigeria for this valued medal.” The National Sports Commission (NSC) also hailed Amusan’s remarkable achievement, noting that her consistency and fighting spirit continue to inspire millions. The Director General of the NSC, Bukola Olopade, stated that: “Amusan has made Nigeria proud once again.

Winning silver at the World Championships is no small feat, and doing so with such class shows her world-class ability and resilience. “She remains a symbol of hope, determination, and excellence for our nation. The entire country stands tall in celebration of her achievement.”

Meanwhile, a board member of the AFN, Olalekan Soetan, while eulogising Amusan for putting Nigeria’s name again on the World map, said there is a need for the country to invest more in hurdles as that already secured more medals in the past. According to him after jumps, it is hurdles with Gloria Alozie and Amusan winning medals in the event at the Olympics and the World Championships.

“Hurdles are a technical event, and it does not matter if you are tall or you are short. Gloria Alozie has a small stature not quite taller than Tobi. Tobi is one of the smallest in the world of hurdles, so, even though it’s an obstacle race, you still need speed. Then when you have speed, you can now learn how to manoeuvre your way over the hurdles.

“I think 100 hurdles has delivered more performances for Nigeria in the whole of the history of sport. We have gold, we have two silvers, and also the world record. “I think we should focus on getting these hurdles as our main sport. In the same way, Jamaica will focus on sprint, we need to identify which events we are strong in.”