WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Ajayi Makes History As First Nigerian To Run In 100m Final In 18 Years

NSC salutes birthday boy as Amusan eyes 5th hurdles final

Although Kanyinsola Ajayi did not win a medal in the men’s 100 metres, an event claimed by Jamaica’s Oblique Seville, the 21-year-old etched his name in his- tory yesterday by becoming the first Nigerian sprinter in 18 years to reach the World Championships final.

Ajayi, who celebrated his 21st birthday in Tokyo, clocked 9.93 seconds to finish second behind defending champion Noah Lyles of the United States in his semifinal, sealing one of the automatic qualifying spots for the final. Earlier, the Ikorodu-born athlete had set a new personal best of 9.88 seconds in the first round, the fastest time ever run by a Nigerian at the global showpiece.

Though he placed sixth in the final with 10.00 seconds, Ajayi’s performance marked a memorable return for Nigeria’s men’s sprinting on the world stage. The Auburn University student is now the seventh Nigerian man to contest a 100m final at the World Championships and the first man to race at that level of the tour- nament since Olusoji Fasuba in Osaka, Japan, in 2007.

In a statement, the National Sports Commission (NSC) hailed Ajayi’s feat as a source of pride and inspiration. “Kayinsola’s story is one of courage, determination, and immense talent,” said NSC Director General, Bukola Olopade.

“To celebrate his 21st birthday while making history at the World Championships is extraordinary. He has given Nigerians reason to believe again in our sprinting heritage, and this is only the beginning of greater accomplishments.”

Elsewhere, Tobi Amusan, the women’s 100m hurdles world record holder, will attempt to reach her fifth consecutive World Championships final when she runs from lane four in the second semifinal later today. The 28-year-old will face tough opposition from Nadine Visser of the Netherlands, Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska, and American Alaysha Johnson, all boasting quick season’s bests.

Amusan, who became the first Nigerian to win a World outdoor title in Oregon in 2022, is determined to reclaim the crown she lost in Budapest two years ago. Also in action today is Nathaniel Ezekiel, drawn in the fifth heat of the men’s 400m hurdles.

The 22-year-old national record holder, who won the NCAA title this season with 47.31 seconds, is tipped to advance to the semifinals as he hunts a place in the final, a feat no Nigerian has achieved since Henry Amike in 1987. With Ajayi’s historic sprint, Amusan’s continued excellence, and Ezekiel’s rising profile, Nigerian athletics fans have fresh hope of reclaiming glory on the global track.